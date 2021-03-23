Public transport HSL: Passenger numbers are already below the planned limits

On the busiest lines, more services could be added or larger buses could be used.

For public transport the planned restrictions on the number of passengers would not affect the current traffic in the Helsinki Region (HSL), as there are already so few passengers, says HSL’s security expert Sami Hulkkonen. However, there would be additional work for HSL.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom is currently investigating the need for restrictions on passenger numbers in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

On Tuesday, Traficom announced that it would limit the number of passengers allowed in public transport in Southwest Finland by half from Thursday. The restriction is valid until April 23.

Road and rail traffic will be restricted to all means of transport for more than ten people. The restriction does not apply to air or sea traffic. Nor does it apply to sleeping cabins on night trains or other similar arrangements where the means of transport or part of it is used only by persons belonging to the same household, as it is not considered necessary to prevent the spread of infections.

Traficom argues in its bulletinthat the coronary situation in the region is currently so serious that the last resort of the law must also be put in place to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

General Manager of Traficom Jarkko Saarimäki On Monday, he told HS that in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district (Hus), solutions would be made by the end of the week.

“It seems realistic that passenger numbers are limited on certain routes or in an area,” he said.

Read more: The number of public transport passengers may be limited as early as next week in the metropolitan area: “It seems realistic.”

Public transport the restriction of passenger numbers became possible at the end of February, when the required section of the Communicable Diseases Act came into force. The number of passengers can be limited to a maximum of half of the maximum number normally allowed.

Traficom may also set the restriction more lenient, for example at 70% of the normally maximum amount, and it may be that the restriction applies only to part of HSL’s area of ​​operation.

“We have no objections; we do as the supervisory authority decides, ”says Hulkkonen.

However, he points out that if a restriction decision is made, it will largely have no effect at all. The reason is that, with some exceptions, passenger numbers are already lower than the strictest restrictions would allow.

Usually, even during peak times, public transportation is not half full.

“Passenger numbers have been 45-55 percent of normal. Even during peak hours, the occupancy rate has only been 15–25 per cent, which is much below what the strictest possible restriction would allow, ”says Hulkkonen.

For example, a train of three metro cars can accommodate a maximum of 700 people. If Traficom stipulates that there can be a maximum of half of the passengers, ie 350, it will not have much effect in practice, because since February, the largest number of passengers on the metro has been 330, Hulkkonen illustrates.

In exceptional cases, congestion may still arise. If Traficom decides to limit the number of passengers, additional buses can be set on the busiest lines, for example, and buses may be larger.

“The responsibility for passenger numbers lies with HSL and the carrier,” says Hulkkonen.

If, on a busy line, the number of bus passengers threatens to be exceeded, the driver can, for example, turn on the full light and drive past a stop if no one is leaving at that stop. However, on infrequent routes, passengers cannot be left out of the stop, Hulkkonen says.

“On these lines, larger buses have to be introduced or, for example, another bus has to be put behind.”