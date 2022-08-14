Sunday, August 14, 2022
Public transport | HSL moves to winter schedules, changes to several routes

August 14, 2022
The new high-frequency trunk lines 300, 400 and 600 will start serving the Helsinki region.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) will switch to winter schedules on Monday, August 15. With the winter timetables, the new main bus lines 300, 400 and 600 will start running.

Trunk line 300 runs from Elielinaukki via Pähkinärinte to Myyrmäki, trunk line 400 from Elielinaukki via Martinlaakso to Vantaankoski, and trunk line 600 from Rautatientori through Kartanonkoski to the Airport.

Bus traffic on main lines is more frequent than usual.

With the new trunk lines, some of the old lines will be discontinued or route changes will be made to them. There will be changes to the bus routes especially in Central and Western Vantaa and Northeast Espoo.

Winter timetables the arrival also causes changes in tram traffic.

Tram line 10 will not run to Pikku Huopalahti from August 15. Line 3 will temporarily go to Töölö hall instead of Kuusitie.

Trams will return to both Pasila station and Helsinginkatu from August 15.

However, Töölö’s trolley outage, i.e. the exception for lines 1, 2 and 8, will be two weeks longer than originally planned. Tram lines 1, 2 and 8 will continue on the detour on Mannerheimintie until August 28.

