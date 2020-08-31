Public transport HSL may waive free travel for prams

Discounts for seniors and students will also be re-weighed.

Helsinki Regional Transport (HSL) is considering the possibility of waiving free journeys for public transport with prams or pushchairs.

He was the first to talk about it Yle. CEO of HSL Suvi Rihtniemi confirmed the matter to HS on Monday evening.

“It is in such a way that we have asked the municipalities of the consortium for opinions on various issues, one of which is the discount groups. We have asked about the possibility of changing discount policies, ”says Rihtniemi.

He said statements have also been asked about discount tickets for seniors and students. The background is the heavy loss of income caused by the corona. HSL’s passenger numbers have fallen by 35-45%.

According to Rihtniemi, by the end of July, 76 million euros of ticket revenue had been exhausted this year compared to the budget, and by the end of the year the amount is expected to rise to 120 million euros.

HSL’s financial situation does not seem easy, Rihtniemi says.

“The loans have to be repaid. Recovery from the corona is not fast enough. And we can’t compromise on costs. ”

According to HSL, the abolition of free travel with prams or pushchairs would bring about an increase of around EUR 4.5 million in annual revenue.

Strollers free trips for those traveling with or on prams were originally based on safety. The child cannot be left alone therefore while the guardian is going to pay for the trip. New technologies have changed this situation.

“Here again, the question would be mainly about them [joukkoliikenteen] of the equipment where the ticket must be displayed in front, ie mainly on buses, ”says Rihtniemi.

He notes that in metro, trains and trams, for example, payment is widespread in wagons. According to Rihtniemi, it is not possible to demand payment on a mobile phone, because not all people can be required to own a mobile phone.

“Free travel has changed from a safety-based benefit to a family with children. Of course, families with children need all the support, they have high expenses. ”