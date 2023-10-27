Public transport | HSL lowers ticket prices

The prices of public transport tickets will be reduced. There will be discounts for certain types of tickets.

Capital region public transport ticket prices will decrease by around four percent at the beginning of next year.

The board of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will discuss the prices of travel tickets on Tuesday of next week.’

This time, the discount is applied to single tickets and season tickets for two zones.

In the AB, BC and CD zones, the current 3.10 euro single ticket will be cheaper to 2.90 euro. Similarly, a 30-day season ticket costs EUR 66.60 in January, while it now costs EUR 70.60.

The travel ticket that can be downloaded to the phone as a one-year savings subscription, used by many passengers, will be cheaper to 55.50 euros per month, while it now costs 58.80 euros per month.

Three season tickets for zone ABC and BCD will not get more expensive, but they won’t get cheaper either. A monthly season ticket now costs EUR 99.40, and a mobile phone downloadable savings subscription costs EUR 88.40.

At the beginning of 2023, HSL reduced the prices of the longest journeys, i.e. the four zones, significantly, which increased the number of passengers. The increase in passenger numbers has so far not covered the loss of income caused by the discount.

HSL is also in the process of consolidating the serial ticket that was in trial use.

School groups trips will be changed to paid. Fees are implemented in such a way that HSL invoices the municipalities for the travel rights of groups of schoolchildren per semester based on the number of elementary school students in the municipality.

HSL’s passenger numbers have not reached the level of the years before the corona pandemic, although the big price increases made a year ago have stabilized the economy.

The hope of the decision-makers is now that with the coming discounts, the increase in the number of passengers would accelerate, in which case the financial balance would be established. The profit target for ticket sales for next year is 385 million euros.