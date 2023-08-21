Public transport | HSL is “cautiously excited” about the popularity of the new series tickets

A decision will be made on whether to put the series ticket on sale on a permanent basis, when information about its use in commuting traffic is received during the fall.

Helsinki The regional transport (HSL) serial ticket experiment that started in May has gone well, says the head of the market department Saara Rimpelä.

“We are cautiously enthusiastic about the series ticket,” Rimpelä says.

During the first months, the sales of the new 10- and 20-trip series tickets have been a “moderate margin” of HSL’s total sales, i.e. in the order of a couple of percent, says Rimpelä

Series tickets are sold only in HSL’s application, where their share of sales has been about 3 percent. Series tickets have not had a significant impact on the sale of other tickets.

Tickets for 10 and 20 trips have been sold in roughly the same amount. Most series tickets are bought for Helsinki’s AB zone.

Experiment continues at least until the end of the year, and based on the summer, it is not yet known whether there is a future for series tickets. It shows how the ticket is received in commuter traffic, says Rimpelä.

“As a product, the series ticket is such that it has found a place in the ticket selection. We cautiously believe that the ticket has a user base, but the trial period is still in progress.”

“After August and September, we will be wiser.”

The series ticket is suitable for passengers who travel regularly and irregularly on public transport, but who do not need to purchase a season ticket, Rimpelä describes.

Series tickets are personal, only work with HSL’s application and are only valid in one travel area at a time. A ten-time ticket is valid for 30 days and a twenty-time ticket for 60 days.

HSL has not received particularly negative feedback from customers about the tickets. The comments have mostly been neutral and related to the application itself and not to the ticket, says Rimpelä.

Some customers may have been surprised by the strong identification required to buy series tickets. It is required in the trial phase in order to obtain the information needed for development from the ticket user base, Rimpelä opens.

If the series tickets are extended after the fall, strong identification will be waived. There may also be other minor changes.

“The prices are determined according to the current pricing, but I don’t think there will be any radical changes,” says Rimpilä, and adds that, for example, it is not yet known whether the series ticket will also be sold elsewhere than in the application.

Ten in the series ticket of the trip, the price of one AB ticket will be 2.79 euros, while a single ticket purchased individually costs 3.10 euros. Corresponding discounts have also been applied to tickets for three zones and four zones.

A ten-time series ticket includes one free trip, a 20-time series ticket includes three free trips.