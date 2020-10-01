Public transport HSL cancels the discount on travel tickets promised in the autumn: “We are really sorry about this”

The reason is the situation caused by the corona epidemic.

1.10. 15:21

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) announces that it will move to the season ticket discount campaign it originally promised for the autumn.

“We promised to run a discount campaign in the spring when the epidemic situation allows it. In the spring, our optimistic assessment was that the disease situation would ease already in the autumn. Unfortunately, this has not happened, ”writes HSL’s website.

“We are really sorry about this and we hope to alleviate the viral epidemic soon,” the press release says.

HSL: n passenger numbers have fallen due to normal coronavirus. Due to telecommuting, jobs are not transported in the usual way and people avoid otherwise public transport.

Cycling, walking and motoring have been popular options during the corona crisis.

HSL’s estimate of this year’s ticket revenue loss is EUR 100-120 million.