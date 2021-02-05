Public transport HKL and Vantaa are planning a joint railway company

Vantaa The City of Helsinki and the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL) are planning to establish a regional company for urban rail transport.

The goal of regional cooperation is cost efficiency.

The idea of ​​the preparation is that the urban rail transport company could start operations in early 2022. The Vantaa Council is due to decide on the city’s first tramway in 2023.

“But already for decision-making, Vantaa needs information on equipment and depot design,” says HKL’s CEO Ville Lehmuskoski.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Hannu Penttilän According to Vantaa, there is an opportunity to leave the company if the city council does not make a trolley decision.

“Our share of the regional company would be small, but we also have no idea to establish an independent Vantaa enterprise,” says Penttilä.

Regional According to Lehmuskoski, the company would mean the incorporation of HKL’s existing operations. HKL has undergone several incorporation studies in recent years, but now the goal is regional cooperation.

Turning a traditional transport company into a company would be a return to the early stages of tram traffic in Helsinki in the late 19th century. At that time, numerous private companies competed with each other for passengers and routes.

The idea of ​​incorporating HKL has not appealed to all politicians and has not progressed in decision-making.

Espoo is not currently joining a regional company, but may join later if it wishes.

Raide-Jokeri, which runs from Helsinki to Espoo, will start operating in 2024. Its traffic will be handled by HKL in the initial phase, but at the end of the 2020s, traffic will be put out to tender.

Raide-Joker’s equipment has been ordered from Skoda Transtech, which will deliver the first Artic XL wagons to Helsinki in early April.

HKL is currently preparing new equipment for, among other things, the Kruunusiltojen tram connection, the Western Helsinki tramways and, as an option, the Vantaa tram. The purchase of about 70-80 trams is medium in Europe and is likely to be of interest to several wagon manufacturers.