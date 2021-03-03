Public transport Historically large claims for automatic meter in court, HKL and Siemens demand hundreds of millions of euros from each other

Both parties have disputed each other’s claims for damages.

Helsinki The district court will start the second round on Wednesday in the automatic metro dispute between the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL) and the system supplier Siemens.

The lawsuit deals with the parties’ extensive claims for damages. HKL and Länsimetro oy demand EUR 200 million in compensation from Siemens and EUR 175 million from Siemens HKL.

The total value of the initial contracts was 174.3 million, of which the Helsinki metro accounted for the largest share, EUR 99 million.

HKL managing director Ville Lehmuskoski considers that last year’s district court arbitration provides a solid basis for HKL’s claims. According to the Helsinki District Court, HKL had grounds to terminate the supply agreement with Siemens unilaterally.

“The situation has not changed, at least in such a way that the position of taxpayers has weakened,” says Lehmuskoski.

In its interlocutory judgment, the district court found that Siemens’ breaches of contract were not grossly negligent.

To potential the compensation may be affected by the fact that the termination of the contract did not entitle HKL to terminate the separate depot extension automation contract.

It should have terminated the depot contract in accordance with the termination criteria, not anticipating future delays and breaches of contract there as well. The court therefore found in its interlocutory judgment that HKL had also breached the contract.

HKL had also continued to use the systems supplied by Siemens for another four years after the termination of the contract.

Siemens managing director Juha Lehtonen recalls that, according to the interlocutory judgment, HKL had tried to include alterations and additional works outside the scope of Siemens’ supply in the project. HKL was also considered to have caused a delay in the automation of the Western Metro.

In Siemens’ view, HKL is liable for these matters.

“HKL’s demands are oversized and largely unfounded,” says Lehtonen.

Siemens has also pointed out during the process that it has already reimbursed the payments it has received.

The trial will continue until May.