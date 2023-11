The disruptions are caused by a power failure and will last until 11 am.

Helsinki regional transport HSL announced on Monday at 9:38 that there are disturbances in tram traffic on lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Disturbances cause possible exceptions to tram schedules. The reason is a power failure.

The disturbances are estimated to last until 11 am. The story is updated.