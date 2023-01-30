Public transport | Helsinki’s public transport is in a historic predicament – International experts name three means of rescue

In some European countries, public transport has picked up, but in the Helsinki region the passenger deficit was still 15 percent even in December.

Helsinki the number of passengers in the region’s public transport is declining, but there are already areas in Europe where buses and trams are filled with passengers as usual.

For example, Lisbon and Mallorca have reached 100 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

General secretary of EMTA, the umbrella organization of public transport operators Alexandre Santacreu lists the ingredients of the recipe for success: new lines, new equipment and new payment technology.

On the other hand, measures such as the recent discount campaign of the German railways or Austria’s two-year train subsidy are not included in the recipe for success. Huge discounts have not been able to attract new passengers permanently.

“Cheap prices alone don’t work when public transport has to be made attractive,” says Santacreu, who has visited Finland.

The nine-euro monthly ticket encouraged Germans to travel by train in the summer season.

Santacreu and EMTA’s strategy advisor Thomas Geier worried about the wasted money of state actors.

In Geier’s home country of Austria, the state has already invested 160 million euros in two consecutive years to subsidize the annual pass for rail traffic, so that the daily price would remain at three euros. So no new connections have been made with a considerable amount of money and the service level has not improved.

The end result is extremely crowded trains during peak traffic hours, for example on Sundays at 6 p.m., when people are returning from the countryside to the cities. Instead of the discount campaign attracting new passengers, major capacity problems have arisen.

“People who previously had a monthly ticket have switched to an annual ticket, because even with a small number of trips it becomes cheaper,” says Geier.

In practice, a large income transfer has taken place in Austria in favor of old public transport users.

Germany’s last summer’s nine-euro unlimited travel right on trains and buses made headlines, but after August, the country has returned to everyday life and traditional pricing.

Santacreu interprets that the flashy discount campaign worked mainly as a marketing gimmick to get people to investigate what kind of public transport connections already exist. But if society’s money flows only into the ticket price, and the service level does not increase, public transport will not be able to keep up with new passengers.

“This has now been tested,” says Santacreu.

In Mallorca and Lisbon, tenders for different routes had already been prepared before the pandemic, new lines were drawn and a public transport network that worked as a whole was planned. This work has rewarded its creator.

In Finland, Tampere, which has turned into a tram city, is the only one of the big cities that managed to increase the number of passengers last year. There were passengers during the first tram year more than Tampere’s public transport had before the pandemic.

In the Helsinki region, passenger numbers for the whole of last year are 23.5 percent below the 2019 level. December gives a glimmer of hope, because then the passenger deficit was only 15 percent.

Santacreu reminds us that in Switzerland, for example, public transport ticket prices are very high, but there are great connections that people are willing to pay for.

Alexandre Santacreu, general secretary of the European umbrella organization for public transport, and researcher Thomas Geier jumped on the train at Pasila station.

If the wise man’s stone is specifically in raising the service level and opening new lines, which money can be used to do this.

One possible new means of financing could be found with the help of the EU Parliament, if European travel chains ten-T funding a consensus is reached on renewal.

For the first time, the EU would be providing support for the improvement of local and regional hubs. Until now, ten-T has become known as the financier of large cross-border projects such as the Juutinrauma bridge or the Paris-London high-speed train connection.

However, Santacreu urges caution. According to him, the proposals are very interesting, and the sustainable urban planning ideas required as a condition for funding are necessary, but there is still a long way to go before actual decisions are made.

“Besides, this would be project money. It does not solve traffic operating costs. Money has also come from the Union through pandemic recovery money, and Austria, for example, has used it to electrify the railways,” says Geier.

The Finnish government directed the recovery money to the green transition, especially to hydrogen economy development projects.

Pandemic traces are long in European public transport. People have switched from public transport to cycling or driving their own car in fear of infection.

In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from traffic, a solution is offered to support electric cars, which does not bring a solution to urban traffic congestion. If the number of passengers in public transport cannot be restored, there is another problem ahead: what will the people do, whose finances make it a complete impossibility to buy their own electric car?

Santacreu and Geier still admit to being optimistic that public transport will survive its current financial predicament.

“Frankly speaking, I was amazed that even in financially sound Holland, the government wanted to finance public transport, even though the buses were running empty,” says Geier.

“Hospital nursing staff had to get to work,” adds Santacreu.

Pandemic has been a tough stress test of the importance of public transport in society. It is possible that due to budget shortfalls, some large transport projects will be delayed and perhaps ticket prices will be increased, Santacreu estimates.

On the other hand, many European cities already have a huge housing shortage, and additional construction projects are located outside the centers. Public transport is therefore needed.

Remote work has become more common in all countries. Therefore, forecasts have now established that the number of passengers will remain 10–15 percent below the pre-pandemic level.

In Europe, already in the past, Fridays were often marked as remote days. Now the new remote days are Mondays and Wednesdays.

New types of ticket products are being planned for these remote travelers. For example, Frankfurt is testing a 20 percent discount ticket for those who travel three times a week to the office and home.

The problem with this type of ticket product is of course the weekend. Will the consumer agree to pay an additional fee for a ticket that lasts more than three days, or will he take the wheel of the car? This remains to be seen.

Specification 30.1. 8.13 am: Øresund bridge changed to Juutinrauma bridge.