Public transport Helsinki’s old yellow-green trams going down in history – Search for a new tram model

February 9, 2022
in World
HKL proposes to replace end-of-life trams with new ones.

Helsinki The City Transport Administration (HKL) believes that it is now topical to replace the old trams operating in Helsinki’s city center with new rolling stock.

It’s about is one of the MLNRV articulated wagons built in the 1970s and 1980s, to which a low-floor center section was later added. There are 52 such trams in use. They are beginning to reach the end of their life cycle.

In the very near future, however, the old trams will not disappear from the street scene.

Acquisition of equipment is a long process, so it is necessary to prepare for it in good time, says HSL vs. Head of Department Johanna Wallin.

“If the new equipment is ordered now, it could be in use by the end of the 2020s at the earliest.”

Wallinin according to it, the operation of old vehicles reduces the reliability of public transport and there is a risk of an increase in the number of canceled flights.

“Traffic needs to be efficient to be attractive. The new equipment must also be barrier-free so that different user groups can use public transport and we can offer a better service. ”

So far, there have been no major problems with the reliability of old equipment.

HSL estimates that at least 45 new trams will be needed to enable the future provision of traffic in accordance with the tram line plan.

The total cost of the project will not exceed EUR 160 million if 50 new wagons are purchased.

Last December, the Board of the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL) submitted a project plan for the replacement of old trams to the Helsinki City Council for approval.

The city government, for its part, asked HSL for an opinion on the matter in January. HSL’s board discussed the matter at its meeting on Tuesday.

