Public transport | Helsinki’s new trolley line starts Monday morning: This is how it is

The route is run on trolleys familiar from the inner city, which do not squeal around the bend like the new trolley model on line 15.

9.8. 11:00 | Updated 16:16

Tram goes around the loop of the terminus at the southern tip of Kalasatama. But what the hell, there is no terrible church.

Back in May, when HS was filming the entire 4.5 kilometer rail connection from Kalasatama to Pasila, a carriage screeched at the end stop in Nihti. Squealing has plagued expressway 15’s steepest curves.

See in the video what the new tram route from Pasila to Kalasatama looks like.

Head of Unit Artturi Lähdetie The urban traffic in the capital region tells us that we are sitting in a tram familiar from inner-city traffic, which has different wheels than those on line 15. Because of the wheels, the tram does not cause a traffic jam.

At the terminus, the rails have been cleaned of sand and greased.

On light rail line 15, even greasing the rails has not brought relief to the loudest sections. The next step is turning the Artic X54 stock wheels to a profile that produces the least amount of noise.

The total costs of the tram line are around 260 million euros.

The journey from end to end of the tram line takes 21–22 minutes.

Helsinki the new trolley opens a completely new rail connection between Pasila and Kalasatama. Both residential areas are growing rapidly.

Managing Director of Helsinki Region Transport Vesa Silfver estimates that line 13 collects four to five million passengers a year.

Kalasatama will have an estimated 30,000 inhabitants in 2040, and there will be around 10,000 jobs.

After 16 years in 2040, approximately 50,000 people will be working in Pasila, i.e. double the number compared to the current situation. There are about 30,000 inhabitants at that time.

Travel the tram line takes 21-22 minutes from end to end. Its shift interval on weekdays is 10–12 minutes, on Saturdays and Sundays 10–20 minutes.

Line 13 operates on weekdays and Saturdays from 6:30 in the morning until 1:30 at night. On Sundays, the first train leaves at 6:31 a.m. and the service continues until half past one in the morning.

The total cost of the tram is around 260 million euros. Of this amount, the share of the new tramway is about 80 million euros. The vast majority of the contract costs go to earthworks, pipe transfers and the construction of streets and green areas.

Correction at 11:57: Corrected Kalasatama’s job forecast from 100,000 to 10,000 jobs in 2040.