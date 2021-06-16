Public transport Helsinki Bus Traffic is applying for corporate restructuring

The legal procedure seeks payment time and reasonableness for the recovery of EU grants.

Helsinki bussiliikenne oy (Helb) has filed a corporate restructuring application with the Helsinki District Court.

The company’s finances are shaken by the EU Commission’s decision to recover the City of Helsinki’s grants to its own bus company, whose business was acquired by the Koiviston Auto Group in 2015. Helb is a subsidiary of Koiviston Auto.

President and CEO Antti Unkurin according to the company reorganization, a decision is sought from the court on the reasonableness of the claim and increases the payment period. The last payment due date for collection was Monday.

Unkuri believes that the corporate restructuring will solve Helbi’s acute problem. Employee salaries can be paid and passengers will not notice any changes in the service.

“This is just a textbook example of the need for corporate restructuring. The business is in order, but the company is burdened with one big receivable, ”says Unkuri.

Read more: Company operating more than 300 buses in Helsinki in danger – May have to pay EUR 54 million in city aid to another company

Commission The original collection decision is for the years 2002–2012, when the City of Helsinki provided capital support to its own company. The complaint concerning this capital aid was lodged by the bus company Nobina, which considered that the aid distorted the market situation.

However, the Commission’s recovery decision is also addressed to the incumbent, as it is considered to have benefited from the aid granted to the old company. Helbi has about 800 employees and operates 300 buses in Helsinki’s commuter traffic.

Last year, the Helsinki City Government decided that the city will recover the loans it has granted primarily from the City of Helsinki’s own company, ie Helsinki City Bus Company Ltd, which still exists as a desk drawer company.

In the alternative, the recovery claim was addressed to Helsinki Bus Traffic, which is part of the Koiviston Auto Group.

The recovery amount remaining for Helb is EUR 44.2 million.

Unkuri recalls that at the time of the sale of the business, the city undertook to bear the risk of recovery of the aid. According to him, the transaction would not have taken place without this undertaking and the amount paid was the fair market price.

“We are deeply disappointed and surprised that the city, in violation of the agreement we have entered into, is seeking recovery from Helsinki Bus Traffic and is not fully responsible for the obligations of the company it owns,” Unkuri says in the company’s press release.

Both the City of Helsinki and Helb have appealed against the Commission’s initial recovery decision to the Court of Justice of the European Union, but there was no judgment until the recovery deadline.

Unkuri considers the situation to be unfair to the bus company.

“The situation is Kafkaesque and contrary to common sense of justice: we are facing the consequences of a dispute that has not even been resolved yet and in which we have not been able to defend ourselves in any way,” Unkuri says.

The EU Commission’s recovery decision was announced two years ago.

Read more: European Commission charges more than EUR 54 million from new owner of Helsinki bus company – President and CEO: “If implemented, it would cease operations”