Public transport | Half of VR's long-distance trains were late on Friday evening, the night trains departing from Helsinki several hours late

The reason for the late night trains leaving Helsinki is the failure of the replacement work locomotives.

Several VR's trains have been late on Friday evening. On Friday evening, VR's communications say that half of the long-distance trains have been late. The reasons are faults in the equipment and the railway.

“There have been situations where the gears have been covered in snow”, Mira Linnamaa Tells STT about VR's communication.

According to Linnamaa, the minor delays have been 15–60 minutes. A few trains have been more late than this. For example, the Helsinki–Oulu train left more than three hours late on Friday evening.

Castle country says that three night trains leaving Helsinki on the night before Saturday leave at least several hours late. The reason is the breakdown of two replacement work locomotives at Ilmala depot in Helsinki. The task of the shift locomotive is to assemble the trains.

“One of the replacement work locomotives has a problem with the radio control and the other one has a broken compressor.”

According to Linnamaa, a new replacement locomotive is currently being moved to Ilmalaa. VR's three night trains from the north to Helsinki are leaving on schedule.

Linnamaa says that VR will try to operate normally on Saturday.

“It is not visible that there will be such breakdowns tomorrow that will affect traffic.”

The photographer filming for the magazine told STT at seven in the evening from the Tampere station that most of the long-distance trains leaving from VR Tampere were late. In the evening, there were many people in the main hall of the railway station waiting for the departure of the trains.