The public transport strike begins, Italy in haywire. Then the taxi stops

Buses, metro and trams at risk on the day of the 24-hour national strike of local public transport called by Usb union. Are provided demonstrations in Rome, Mestre, Venice, Naples, Perugia, Modena, Turin, Vicenza and Bari.

“A day of mobilization that sees the autoferrotranvieri take to the streets and demonstrate their dissent – explains the USB – The strike demands decent wages and working conditions; the overcoming of contracts and subcontracts to private companies that offer poor quality services and work underpaid; the introduction of the crime of homicide at work; the minimum wage by law of 10 euros per hour“.

The UBS he adds that it is a protest that “wants to highlight the need to fight the current law on the regulation of strikes in essential public services”.

In particular in Rome and Lazio the protest affects the lines of Atac, Rome Tpl And Cotral, with possible stops from 8.30am to 5pm and from 8pm to the end of service. The unrest may also have consequences on the public activities of Rome Mobility Services. In particular, the permit desk in via Silvio D’Amico 38 (San Paolo area) and the mobility info contact center 0657003 are not guaranteed.

In Milan the stop affects workers Atm. group where the agitation of traveling and operating personnel of surface and underground lines is possible from 8.45am to 3pm and from 6pm to the end of the service. Consequently, the two guarantee periods are from the start of service until 8.45am and between 3pm and 6pm.

In Naples the Anm informs that as regards surface lines (trams, buses, trolleybuses) the service is guaranteed from 5.30am to 8.30am and from 5pm to 8pm. The last departures are made 30 minutes before the start of the strike and resume approximately 30 minutes after the end of the strike. Regarding the Line 1 metro, the first morning trip is guaranteed from Piscinola at 6.42 and from Garibaldi at 7.22.

In case of membership, last morning ride guaranteed from Piscinola at 09.16 and from Garibaldi at 9.14. The service resumes with the first afternoon run from Piscinola at 5.12pm and from Garibaldi at 5.52pm. Last evening ride guaranteed from Piscinola at 7.46pm and from Garibaldi at 7.44pm.

It’s also up to the taxi strike

On October 10, however, there will be a 24-hour taxi strike and “the trigger is the Asset decree, an omnibus measure prepared not by chance in the summer period, with limited approval times, 60 days”. They are the words of Usb Taxi remembering the protest called together with other acronyms. “Inappropriate is the most elegant definition for this decree and we will realize this when with the most classic buck-passing the local authorities and the government pass the responsibility for the increase in licenses without any concrete data”.

