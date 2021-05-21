Public transport Ferry traffic planned for Kruunuvuorenranta residents – A new electric ferry can be tried out already this summer

Possible ferry traffic could later be diverted to other routes.

Helsinki The aim is to facilitate the movement of Kruunuvuorenranta residents by regular ferry services. Electric ferry traffic to the eastern new district would begin in the summer of 2023, but the route will be available to try as early as this summer.

The Helsinki City Government will discuss the matter on Monday.

Electric ferry would operate between Kruunuvuorenranta and Kauppatori all year round. Departures would be from both ends of the route every half hour, from half past seven to half past ten. The journey would take 15 minutes.

One ferry is designed to accommodate at least 150 passengers and 20-30 bicycles. It is estimated that more than a thousand people a day would travel along the route.

If it is decided to start a ferry project, the electric ferries could later be moved to a new route. They could drive, for example, between Hernesaari, Jätkäsaari, Lauttasaari and Ruoholahti.

The electric ferry could be used with an HSL ticket, as could the Suomenlinna ferry.

Ferry service starting would require an investment of about 8-9 million euros from the city. The annual cost of transport is estimated at around € 1.4 million per year.

A small-scale electric ferry trial is already underway and will continue until June 18th. The ferry currently operates once a day in its direction between Kruunuvuorenranta and Kauppatori.

In addition, Kruunuvuorenranta is scheduled to be the new stop for ferry traffic from Hakaniemi to the islands off Helsinki this summer.

The purpose of the regular electric ferry is to improve the transport connections of the residents of the residential area to be built in Kruunuvuorenranta before the completion of the Kruunusillat tramway. The bridge is scheduled for completion at the end of 2026 and tram traffic will begin in 2027.