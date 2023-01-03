The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) linked three public transport extortionists to the process; two men and a woman, who would be related to the criminal group “La Nueva Alianza”.

According to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, the subjects identified as Javier “N” alias “Zarigüeya”, Ángel Iván “N” and Maricarmen “N” are responsible for the crime of extortion to the detriment of a carrier in the municipality of Villa Nicolás Romero, for what they were linked to process.

On December 20, on a road in the town of El Vidrio, san miguel colonyfrom said municipality, those possibly involved intercepted the driver of a public passenger transport vehicle, for which they used an Audi brand vehicle, with which they blocked his way.

Javier “N” and Ángel Iván “N” got out of that vehicle, boarded the public service unit and threatened the driver with a firearm, to whom they said they were members of a criminal organization and apparently demanded a financial sum from instead of not causing him damage.

Subsequently, these individuals got out and boarded their vehicle, which was driven by Maricarmen “N”, and fled the site.

Among the detainees is a co-founder of “La Nueva Alianza”

According to information from the Marine Secretary (SEMAR) and Municipal Police of Atizapán de ZaragozaJavier “N” and/or Nicanor “N”, alias “Zarigüeya”, was identified as co-founder and second in command of a criminal organization calling itself “La Nueva Alianza”.

This criminal group, according to reports, is dedicated to homicide, kidnapping, extortion, drug sales and cargo theft, with a presence in the municipalities of Nicolás Romero, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Tepotzotlán and Cuautitlán Izcalli.

The capture of this individual, who was a target for the FGJEMwas possible derived from intelligence and investigation work, both in the cabinet and in the field, against a criminal organization calling itself “La Nueva Alianza”, a generator of violence in this region of the state and possibly related to various criminal activities.