Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems Department at the Public Transport Agency, said that the first station of the air taxi project in Dubai will be announced soon. He expected that the official operation of the first air taxi station will be in the first quarter of 2026, and that the project will include the initial launch of four stations, explaining that more information about these stations will be available in the coming period.

Al-Awadhi confirmed in statements on the sidelines of the Intelligent Transport Systems Conference and Exhibition that the project is considered an ambitious step in the field of autonomous air transport, and aims to provide a modern and effective means of transportation, as the air taxi is expected to serve different areas of the city, with a focus on linking the service to hotels and the airport.

On the other hand, Al-Awadhi pointed out the importance of the Intelligent Transport Systems Conference and Exhibition as a global platform that allows companies and experts to exchange experiences and showcase the latest innovations in the field of smart transportation. He explained that the conference enhances cooperation between government and private entities to develop sustainable solutions that enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in cities.

Dubai will host the exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 16 to 20, with wide international participation.

Tyler Trerotola, general manager of the Middle East at Joby Aviation, said on the sidelines of the event that the air taxi service is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026, with early operations likely to begin late next year.

The first phase of the service will include four strategic landing sites in Dubai: Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. They will be designed and developed in collaboration with Skyports and will include dedicated take-off and landing areas, electric charging facilities, and a dedicated passenger area and security procedures.

He added that the air taxi is an innovative electric aircraft that can carry four passengers and a pilot. The aircraft has a speed of up to 320 km/h and a range of up to 160 km. It operates smoothly and quietly compared to helicopters, as it emits a sound of no more than 45 decibels, which is less than the sound of rain.

Tyler pointed out that the new service will contribute to easing traffic congestion in Dubai, as it is expected to reduce the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah to just 10-12 minutes, compared to the current time of more than 45 minutes during peak times. He stressed the importance of this initiative in supporting smart mobility initiatives in Dubai, expressing his enthusiasm to cooperate with the Roads and Transport Authority and SkyPorts to achieve the company’s vision of developing sustainable air mobility in the city.

It is powered by electricity, making it environmentally friendly as it does not produce operational emissions. The latest modern technologies in this field worldwide were used in its manufacture.

The agreement was signed during the World Government Summit in Dubai, granting Joby the exclusive right to operate air taxis in the city for six years. The agreement covers all the essential components needed for the service to succeed, including determining routes, providing the necessary infrastructure, and providing aircraft with the required capacity.

The project enhances Dubai’s position as a leading city in the applications of modern technology in transportation, and reflects its commitment to sustainable innovation.

Air taxis help reduce reliance on traditional means of transportation, helping to reduce carbon emissions and boost environmental efforts in the city.

Air taxis also provide a convenient and fast alternative for getting between major points in the city, improving the transportation experience and reducing time.

The air taxi is expected to help ease traffic congestion on major roads while attracting visitors and tourists by providing an innovative and unique transportation experience, thus contributing to boosting the city’s tourism sector.