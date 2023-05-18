By convulse while driving his unit, a public transport driver collided with a house and two parked vehicles.

The events occurred in the historical Center from the city of GuadalajaraJalisco, where a driver convulsed in his unit while carrying passengers.

When convulsing, the driver lost control of the truck route T-16A and crashed into a house and two parked cars.

According Civil Protection and Firefighters from Guadalajara, they arrived at the place at the intersection of Contreras Medellín, Herrera and Cairo.

“We support the report of a crash of public transport […] where only the driver was injured”, explained through social networks.

The uniformed officers assisted the driver and transferred him for medical attention in a regular state of health.

The passengers who were on board the unit did not need further medical attention or suffered serious injuries.

“The bus hit the facade of a house also causing damage to four vehicles that were parked,” they added.

According to local media, the owner of the property assured that this is not the first time that these accidents have occurred and asked the authorities to install bolaardos to avoid such an accident again.