Public transport | Disturbance in information at train stations – outdated information may be displayed on the monitors

According to Fintraffic’s rail traffic center, the fault affects the whole country.

Train traffic there is a malfunction in the system used to inform passengers, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

As a result, the stations’ track and schedule monitors are not updated and may contain outdated information. For example, the boards may show information about trains that have already passed the station. The failure of the monitors affects the whole country.

Disturbances have also occurred in station announcements. The fault is currently being investigated, the rail traffic center says. The timetable for fixing the fault is not yet known.

You can check the correct departure and arrival times of trains at all passenger transport stations in Finland From the train departures service online.