Public transport | Disruptions in tram traffic continue on Helsinki's Mannerheimintie, subways are also late

There are disruptions in the center of Helsinki on tram lines 1, 2, 4, 5 and 10. Metros run at irregular intervals.

Helsinki tram traffic is disrupted on Mannerheimintie and Arkadiankatu. The situation started on Wednesday around 15:30.

There are disturbances on tram lines 1, 2, 4, 5 and 10. Line 5 is not running at all, the tram traffic control center says.

Lines 1, 2, 4, and 10 will be diverted to detours, HSL informs.

The reason the situation is caused by damage to the catenary wires at the corner of Mannerheimintie and Arkadiankatu.

The trolley's faulty pantograph damaged the contact wires, which caused the contact wires to fall.

Electricity is out for the entire length of Arkadiankatu.

The situation is supposed to last until at least 5:30 p.m.

The pantograph is a device on the roof of the tram from which the tram makes contact with the overhead wires.

Also earlier on Wednesday, there were disruptions in tram traffic at Töölöntor just because of a technical issue. In that regard, traffic is returning to normal.

In addition HSL announced at 16:30 that there are delays in metro traffic due to an earlier disruption. Irregular shifts are expected to last until 7 p.m.

