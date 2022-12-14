Public transport | Disruptions in HSL’s route guide and website, denial of service attack possible

HSL’s traffic has mainly returned to normal after the problems caused by the two-day snowstorm at the beginning of the week.

Helsinki there have been problems with the operation of the regional transport (HSL) website and the route guide of the HSL application at the beginning of the week, and the problems will continue on Wednesday.

HSL’s communications officer on call Johannes Laitila says that the possibility of a denial of service attack cannot be ruled out.

According to him, online services should also be able to withstand a heavier load than usual, such as has been caused, for example, when people have sought information about public transport disruptions due to the traffic problems caused by the snowstorm at the beginning of the week.

HSL resolves problems with online services.

On Monday and on Tuesday, a snow storm mixed up traffic in the capital region.

On Wednesday morning, traffic had returned to normal, HSL’s Laitila said.

In some places, we were still suffering from the problems caused by the snow flurries of the beginning of the week. For example, in more remote areas of Espoo, such as Nuuksio, disturbances were still possible.

Tram traffic also has irregular intervals. However, this is not due to the weather, but to a lack of personnel.

Cloudy weather is promised for Wednesday. However, the snow is starting to fall predictions join again next night.