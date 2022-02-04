Public transport Demonstration in the center of Helsinki disrupts HSL’s public transport until Saturday morning – See bus special routes here

According to HSL, it is not advisable to come to the city center of Helsinki on a Friday night by car if it is possible to avoid driving.

Helsinki There are known special routes and delays in public transport in the city center from Friday evening, informs Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

The delays and exceptional arrangements are due to the ongoing Convoy Finland 2022 demonstration in the city center, which started at the Citizens’ Market but has since moved to the Mannerheimintie road.

Read more: Demonstration against corona restrictions blocked roadway, hundreds of meters of car queue on Mannerheimintie

Exception routes are notified to HSL website. According to HSL, it is not advisable to come to the city center of Helsinki on a Friday night by car if it is possible to avoid driving.

Some of the special routes will continue until at least eight in the morning on Saturday, HSL announced on Friday after 9 p.m.

The following exceptions are allowed for public transport until Saturday morning:

Buses 40, 200, 321, 322, 332, 345, 411, 415, 421, 431, 435 and 436 will be routed to Mäntymäki Airport. The stops Elielinaukio, the National Museum, Hesperia Park and Töölö Race Hall will not be driven.

The Mäntymäki field can be reached, for example, via Töölö by tram from Lasipalatsi. From Mäntymäki field in the direction of the city center, you can get there, for example, by taking trams through Runeberginkatu in the direction of Kamppi or changing buses in the direction of Kamppi to Töölöntull.

Tram lines 4 and 10 run through Runeberginkatu, meaning that the stops at the National Museum and Hesperia Park will not be reached. Line 4S is not run.

The following bus routes are on special routes at least until the end of Friday night: