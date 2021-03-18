Public transport Demonstration cancels almost all Thursday and Friday commuter trains – however, some M and Z trains as well as G trains operate normally

Local train tickets are valid on Thursday and Friday on long-distance trains.

Today The Railway Union (RAU) protest that began in 2006 will cancel almost all commuter trains on Thursday and Friday. However, G-trains and some M- and Z-trains operate VR bulletin according to normal. In addition, all commuter train tickets are valid on long-distance trains during Thursday and Friday.

Long-distance trains stop in the commuter area in Pasila, Tikkurila, Leppävaara, Karjaa, Riihimäki, Hämeenlinna, Toijala and Lahti. Operating train services are shown by VR website.

RAU: n The protest concerns locomotive drivers belonging to the Helsinki Locomotive Drivers ‘Department and the Riihimäki Locomotive Drivers’ Association. According to the RAU press release, the protest is a protest against VR’s breach of contract and unilateral change in established working conditions. According to the Union, changes in working conditions are detrimental. According to VR, all changes to be made are in accordance with the collective agreement, no one will be laid off and no one’s level of earnings will decrease.

According to VR, the protest has no effect on long-distance trains or VR’s freight traffic.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) said on Wednesday that there will be no replacement flights to other means of transport on Thursday and Friday.

According to HSL, it is expected that the buses on the Ring Road and main line arms will be filled the most. Thus, at least some of the buses running on Hämeenlinnanväylä, Tuusulanväylä and Lahdenväylä are expected to be congested.