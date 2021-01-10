Public transport Company operating more than 300 buses in Helsinki in danger – May have to pay EUR 54 million in city aid to another company

The recovery will be directed secondarily to Helsinki Bus Traffic, which is owned by Koiviston Auto.

Helsinki The company owned by the City of Helsinki Bus Operations Ltd is currently in liquidation. The company’s creditors have been sued to file their claims, and the liquidator, a lawyer Vesa Anttila is currently reviewing the responses it has received.

“The case is still being processed, but the machines have been started,” Anttila describes the liquidation.

If the liquidation proceedings reveal that the company’s assets do not correspond to its debts, the company will end up in bankruptcy. This is possible because the company’s share capital is just over EUR 6,000 and it has not had any operations in recent years.

The City of Helsinki’s bus operations are in practice a desk box company, the actual operations of which were sold by the City to the Koiviston Auto Group in 2015. Koiviston Auto has continued the operations of its subsidiary under the name Helsingin Bussiliikenne (Helb).

Bus company is in liquidation because last summer, the city decided to start recovering more than 54 million euros of capital support in accordance with the ruling of the European Court of Justice, which the city had given to its bus company between 2002 and 2012.

The recovery will be directed primarily to the city desk drawer company and secondarily to Helb if funds cannot be recovered from the city company. In its decision of June 2019, the Commission found that the city had provided illegal capital aid to its company.

The recovery is therefore also targeted at the incumbent, as it is considered to have benefited from the aid granted to the old company. Helbi has about 800 employees and operates 300 buses in Helsinki’s commuter traffic.

Former CEO of Koiviston Auto Antti Norrlin stated after the Commission’s decision had been made publicthat the amount to be recovered is so large that, if realized, it would cease the operations of Helsinki Bus Traffic. However, at the time, he did not believe that we would go that far.

The parties have appealed against the European Commission’s recovery decision to the European Court of Justice, where the case is still pending.

The competitor Nobina complained to the European Commission about the capital subsidies granted by the City of Helsinki to its bus company.