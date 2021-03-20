Public transport Commuter trains run normally again, HSL avoided large bus congestion

VR suspended commuter train traffic on Thursday and Friday due to a protest by locomotive drivers.

The metropolitan area and Southern Finland Local Train Traffic has started after VR’s commuter train drivers returned to work after their protests. Commuter trains have been running normally on Saturday morning since 5 p.m.

All HSL and VR commuter trains will once again run according to schedule.

VR canceled commuter trains due to protests by two member organizations of the Railway Union (Rau). Train drivers failed to arrive at work on Thursday and Friday. The protest concerned the Helsinki Locomotive Drivers ‘Department and the Riihimäki Locomotive Drivers’ Association.

People were urged to stay telecommuting due to the downtime of the strike commuter trains and to avoid using public transport so that bus shifts would not be congested.

On Thursday, the bus shifts were calm. Only individual bus lines were congested. On Friday, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) added extra services to these lines.

According to HSL, Friday’s bus traffic went smoothly without unusual congestion.

Locomotive drivers the protest is based on the austerity measures told to local train staff on Wednesday. According to Rau, the protest was “an objection to VR’s breach of contract and unilateral modification of established working conditions”.

VR denies the breach of contract and considered the demonstration illegal.

The protest did not affect long-distance trains or VR’s freight traffic.