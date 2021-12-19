Public transport “By Autumn” – The expansion of the Western Metro is amazingly advanced, the video shows a new line from end to end

Metro trains will run on a new section of the test run, and construction work will be completed in Espoo during the summer.

Subway driver Lauri Suhonen starts the train, and the journey from Finno station towards Kivenlahti starts.

When the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL) started test traffic on the new section of the metro line last summer, test runs were made between Finno and Kaita on one train. There are now four trains.

The extension of the western metro is seven kilometers long, but the starting track for the test runs is in Finno, because the Matinkylä station in traffic is not included.

Now you can get to Kivenlahti.

“The speed of the test runs has been increased to 40 kilometers per hour, from 20 kilometers per hour at the beginning,” the team leader Sara Hynönen says.

According to Hynönen, the test runs have gone well so far, and nothing surprising has come to light.

Christmas then 60 kilometers per hour will be scrapped, and next year will reach 80 kilometers per hour. The test runs are divided into 12 groups. We are only now in the fourth stage.

Test runs and testing of dozens of station systems will continue throughout next year. Regular metro traffic is scheduled to begin in 2023, but the opening date has not yet been locked.

The parties have learned to be careful in assessing the timing of the metro project. CEO of a metro company Ville Saksi says only that construction of the € 1.15 billion metro line has so far been on schedule.

“The construction work will be completed by next autumn. Official inspections have already been agreed for next spring. Then there is HKL and HSL [Helsingin seudun liikenteen] hands when the metro starts. ”

HKL or HSL have not yet become more precise in timing, but if the system tests go well, traffic may start in the early months of 2023.

What kind of What are the prospects for a passenger on the western section of the Matinkylä?

The five new stations are already fairly complete: the lighting is finished, the interior in place and the artwork installed. Safety fences demarcate berth areas, and not all signs or full lighting may be on during test runs.

Next year will be spent testing the metro’s dozens of technical systems for various emergencies. The goal is for subway traffic to start safely once it starts.

The seven-kilometer section of the tunnel can be explored with the attached video.

Finno station

PES architects are responsible for planning Finno’s station.

Finnoon the station tienoo is currently in quite turmoil. Paved new streets and cranes can be seen across the station.

The main entrance to the station is from the Meritie side, but you can also get underground from around the Finnoonsilla.

The subway station elevators form an arc at the pier level. Aseman’s artwork, Leena Nion Dream pictures, is inspired by a seaside bird wetland.

The station is designed by PES architects.

Fence position

The design of the Kaita station is the responsibility of the PES architects.

Kaitan A block of residential buildings will eventually be built around the main entrance to the metro station. The main entrance opens onto Kaitaantie, but the entrance to Iivisniemenkallio is reserved.

At platform level is displayed Antti Tantun a work, a graphically stylized network of roots that runs almost the entire length of the pier area. The name of the work Rooting refers to settling in and becoming familiar with the living environment.

The station is designed by PES architects.

Souka’s position

The design of Souka’s station is the responsibility of Ala Architects.

Soukan the metro station is located near the Souka shopping center.

The entrances are at Soukantori and Yläkartanontie.

The pier hall is illuminated with more than 1,300 luminaires installed at different heights, which look like a wavy roof.

At Souka station Taneli Rautiainen spatial artwork, Spheres, is located in different parts from the pier level to the ticket hall. The work is realized with lights and metal plate structures resembling a rock cut.

The station was designed by Ala Architects.

The position of the Gulf of Espoo

Ala Architects is responsible for planning the station in Espoonlahti.

Bay of Espoo The metro station is located in the vicinity of the Lippulaiva shopping center between Espoonlahdentori and Solmutori.

From both ends of the station’s platform level, you can use an escalator or elevator to go directly to the ground-level ticket halls that open into the mall’s lobby.

At the dock level, thanks to the vibrating reflections of the chrome surfaces on the walls and roof, you can imagine being at the bottom of a giant swimming pool.

Artist Hans Rosenström is responsible for the lighting and sound work of the metro station Shadows on the surface of the water. From time to time, a light pattern appears in the center of the dark blue roof of the pier hall, and the work includes a soundscape that fades away.

The metro station and the nearby bus terminal have been designed by Ala Architects.

Kivenlahti station

The Aiven Architect’s Office is responsible for planning the Kivenlahti station.

In shades the light Kivenlahti metro station will be surrounded by new buildings in Kivenlahti. The entrances to Kivenlahti station are located along Kivenlahdentie.

The Kivenlahti business center is coming near the western entrance of the metro. When the metro service starts, the entrance to Kivenlahdentie will not be available for passengers yet.

Kiviruukki’s innovation center for bio- and circular economy is also developing in the Kivenlahti area. It is estimated that about 12,000 people and 2,000 new jobs will come to the area.

The station’s artwork has been realized Kalle Mustonen. Passengershas two large wooden figures, one plump and the other long.

The design of the terminal station is the responsibility of Ala Architects.