At least 11 people injured was the result of a spectacular rollover on the road of Vallarta Port, Jaliscothis Friday afternoon.

The events occurred on the road to Las Palmas, where at kilometer 74 a passenger bus public transport suffered a rollover.

Elements of Jalisco Civil Protection They went to the scene, where they confirmed at least 11 people were injured.

According to firefighters Jalisco Civil Protectionsix women and five men were injured in minor condition.

The passengers were attended to by municipal paramedics to determine whether it was necessary to transfer him to a nearby hospital.

Due to their minor injuries, they did not require transfer and no one died in the spectacular accident.