Public transport | Bus 8X, which replaces the trolley, will not run on Crusellinsilla for a month

The waterproofing of the bridge deck narrows the carriageways too narrow for buses.

Tram line Bus 8X, which replaces 8, no longer runs across Crusellinsilla to Jätkäsaari. Bus line 8X started running from Saukonpaäte terminus to Ruoholahti metro station via Välimerenkatu on Thursday.

The construction site area of ​​Crusellinsilla has widened to such an extent that buses can no longer pass through the bridge. According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), the arrangement is valid until approximately August 15.

The widening of the construction site area will not interrupt other vehicle traffic on Crusellinsilla.

During the detour, the line runs in both directions via Välimerenkatu and Jätkäsaarenlaitur.

Crusell Bridge the renovation only restores the waterproofing of the 13-year-old bridge.

During the bridge condition check, it was found that the waterproofing was not properly attached to the bridge structure at all inspection points. If the waterproofing is not properly sealed, the risk of structural damage increases.

“The new waterproofing of the bridge is now being done in the middle lane, leaving the width of the driving lane at 2.8 meters. The mirrors of the buses accept”, characterizes the project manager Heikki Kosonen from the field of urban environment.

The bridge site is also too narrow for many heavy vehicles at this stage of the work.

Due to waterproofing, the middle part of the bridge is separated from vehicle traffic by a sturdy fence. A tent roof will be erected to protect the waterproofing.

Crusell Bridge the renovation was supposed to be completed at the end of August, but work may still be done on the site during the fall.

HSL has not yet announced when tram service will return to the bridge.

Tram line 8 operation is also affected by the renovation of Mannerheimintie at the Oopera intersection. It is scheduled to be completed at the end of August.

Bus 8X, which replaces the tram service, suffered from congestion in June to such an extent that its route was cut short in the east end. The temporary terminus is now in Vallila.