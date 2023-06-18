Public transport | Bickering, annoyances and confusing situations – This is what a busy morning looks like on the ticket inspector’s journey

HS was able to observe the work of public transport ticket inspectors during the busiest commuting hours. The number of passengers without tickets has increased relatively in recent years, which was reflected in the morning traffic.

Properly good morning, ticket checking.

The ticket inspectors of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) in blue uniforms start circling the subway car with their carefully honed choreography. They are feared and loathed, but at the same time they are playfully called Smurfs.

Worked as a ticket inspector for 14 years Vera Bouilova scans customers’ tickets with a gentle smile.

Over the years, many things have changed. Technological devices make work easier, the pace of which is constantly getting tighter. Commuters dig into their pockets. The vast majority of tickets are scanned from phone screens, but physical travel cards are also still visible.

Bouilova and his colleagues have a clear mission. They are trying to make sure people pay for their tickets. HSL loses 15–25 million euros in ticket revenue every year due to traveling without a ticket.

“ Many people like that the ticket is checked and they get value for their money.

Vera Bouilova, who has worked as a ticket inspector for 14 years, monitors the entry of the inspection fee at Kalasatama.

“It’s a lot of money that could be used to generate more traffic and develop operations,” comments HSL’s inspection manager Sanna Hirvi.

One thing is clear: Hardly anyone wants an 80 euro price tag for their trip. On the other hand, according to Bouilova, the moment of inspection can be a pleasant event for the customer.

“Many people like that the ticket is checked and they get value for their money,” he says.

The team started their shift at six in the morning. By eight o’clock, inspection fees have already been distributed to 17 people.

“It’s always a pity to write the inspection fee. You can see all kinds of people here, including students, families with children and the elderly,” Bouilova enumerates.

Maaritis the woman introducing herself only realized she had forgotten to buy a ticket when she saw the inspectors in their uniforms. The feeling is frustrating to the eyes.

For him, the inspection fee is far too expensive.

“For 80 euros, you could already buy a monthly ticket”, sighs Maarit.

The team’s ticket inspection shift started from the Kivenlahti–Mellunmäki metro line.

HSL has presented increase of the inspection fee to 100 euros. The municipal association justified its intention with the reduced number of passengers and the fact that traveling without a ticket has relatively increased in recent years.

Before the corona pandemic, in 2019, there were a total of 3.14 million passengers. There were 68,000 of them without a ticket. In 2022, there were a total of 2.3 million passengers and just under 55,000 traveled with a ticket.

The decreased passenger numbers are explained by, among other things, the increase in remote work and the increased prices of one-way tickets, it is said In an unpublished report by HSL.

Eric Brun (left) presents his travel ticket to inspector Pirjo Kangasmäki.

From the hand sign realizes that it’s time to change trains.

An inspector on the platform Pirjo Kangasmäki can’t say whether he thinks the increase planned by HSL makes sense. Payments are often aimed at weaker persons, for whom the current 80 euros already hits a sore spot.

“From the inspector’s point of view, it makes me wonder if increasing the fine would increase violent exits from the means of transport”, his teammate Katja Paanala more.

They say you have to think about your own safety every time you get on board. You can never be sure what is in a passenger’s pocket.

Inspection patrols sometimes also move in civilian clothing with law enforcement officers. In surprising situations, it helps that the teams move in the same familiar groups. Over time, he got to know the looks and gestures of his colleagues.

HS’s reporter watches from the side as inspector Kangasmäki stops at a neatly dressed young man. After a few minutes of conversation, Kangasmäki gets his identity card in his hand and begins to write the invoice.

The young man folds the bill in his pocket and politely refuses to comment to HS.

The inspectors say at the platform that the young man in question tried to travel with a child ticket and claimed that he did not have an identity card. A children’s ticket intended for minors is 1.50 euros cheaper than an adult ticket in the mobile application.

The invoice states in small print that providing false personal information is a crime. Maybe that’s why this person finally agreed to admit that he was already of legal age and the ticket was therefore not valid.

Kangasmäki is upset by this kind of teasing. He says that traveling without a ticket weakens the maintenance of existing services.

“If everyone paid for their tickets, their prices would be cheaper. In addition, the shift intervals would be shorter and new lines could be built,” he says.

The matter is left unfinished when the next subway is already sweeping onto the platform.

The team of HSL inspectors at Herttoniemi metro station.

Dressed in blue the group leaves from Kivenlahti to the east.

HS’s reporter travels to work by tram and can’t remember the last time he ran into inspectors. Is it just luck, or do inspectors go around more frequently in some areas?

“There’s no way we’ll be able to catch every departing means of transport,” says Kangasmäki.

According to him, HSL monitors statistics throughout the year on how much has been moved anywhere. The purpose is to circulate the means of transport as equally as possible.

The tasks are carried out at a fast pace and with a surgically precise routine, but the trapped passengers and their reactions vary. There is a bunhead rushing to a meeting, a cyclist and a pensioner.

Jaana Aaltonen ran to the subway “in a terrible hurry” and didn’t realize to buy a ticket. He doesn’t remember receiving an inspection fee for years.

Moka doesn’t bother Aalto, because he usually travels with a cheap pensioner ticket.

“It goes like this now,” Aaltonen laughs, shrugging his shoulders.

Aaltonen is just one type of example of inspection fee recipients. He, for whom the fine is a big blow, does not necessarily want to comment on the matter to the media.

Jaana Aaltonen said that she ran to the subway in a hurry without a ticket.

I have to ask Kangasmäki about public transport pricing one more time. Could the Tallinn model be implemented in Helsinki, where public transport would be free of charge for city residents?

“After all, there are four tram lines in Tallinn. We have ten of them, in addition to subways and hundreds of bus lines,” says Kangasmäki.

In Herttoniemi, the inspectors board the trunk line. While walking from Herttoniemi station towards the bus stop, the team starts discussing that the daily step goal is easily met on working days. Getting around the means of transport and climbing the station stairs is almost like a workout.

We board the bus, where the atmosphere is immediately denser than the subway. The base is also better for the feet, it bounces and bounces.

“It may come as a surprise to some that there are even inspectors on the bus,” Paanala says.

Inspection fees are also written on buses. The inspectors try to go around different means of transport as equally as possible.

The young woman gets caught up with the inspectors as soon as she gets on board. He explains to the inspectors that there is no internet connection on his phone. One of the inspectors gives him a net. Still can’t find the ticket, not even with the woman’s phone number.

The woman tries to escape from the situation, explaining that she has to see a doctor. The inspectors will leave at his stop in Kalasatama and continue to investigate the situation. The situation ends with the classic formula: the woman is given a fine and she continues her journey.

We jump on the next bus where all passengers had a valid travel ticket. We get off at Pasila station, near which the HSL office and the inspectors’ rest area are located.

HS spent almost two hours on the inspectors’ journey, and now the journalist continues his own journey.

First, though, you have to check if the travel ticket is still valid.