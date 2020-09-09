Thierry Mallet, CEO of Transdev and President of the UTP (Union des Transports Publics) on franceinfo on September 8. (RADIO FRANCE)

Despite the return to school, public transport has not regained its usual use. “Travelers are gradually coming back (…) Depending on the networks, between 60% and 80% of travelers [sont revenus]“, explains Thierry Mallet, eco guest of franceinfo on Tuesday, September 8.

The CEO of Transdev, also president of the UTP (Union des transports publics) immediately adds: “It will have a significant financial impact since passenger revenues have not returned while all the costs are there, and even more, since we have to integrate the costs of disinfection”. Thierry Mallet assures us that “public transport is a safe place”.

“For the sector as a whole, it is estimated that between the decrease in mobility payments, which is the employers’ contribution to the organizing authorities, plus the loss of revenue, we will lose nearly four billion over the period: 50% for the mobility payment, 50% for the travelers part “, adds Thierry Mallet.

Transport in Île-de-France is particularly affected. But the region, the transport organizing authority, has just found a financial agreement with the State to the tune of 2.6 billion. According to Valérie Pécresse, president of the region, interviewed in The Parisian, “this agreement allows full compensation for losses linked to the Covid “. For Thierry Mallet, it is “A very good news” : “The Île-de-France region is about half of the public transport in France. “

The recovery plan provides for eleven billion for the transport sector. But haven’t everyday transportations been forgotten? No, replies Thierry Mallet: “There is 1.2 billion for this daily transport, with a leverage effect. What the State will provide comes in addition to what local communities will be able to provide. ”