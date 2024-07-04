Public transport | At the beginning of the year, a record number of train trips were made

Public transport|The number of train journeys increased by three percent from January to June last year.

in Finland a record number of train trips were made in the first half of the current year, says VR.

In January-June, 7.4 million train trips were made, which is three percent more than in the first half of last year.

According to VR, 1.4 million trips were made in June, which is four percent more than in June last year.

Despite the increase in passenger numbers, according to VR, there is still room on the trains.

“The occupancy rate of customer seats on long-distance trains was 53 percent in June, which means that there is a lot of space on the trains, especially outside of the busiest times,” VR says in its announcement.

The punctuality of VR’s long-distance trains was 77 percent in June, when punctuality is measured with an accuracy of five minutes. Almost half of the delays were due to reasons related to the track, such as speed restrictions or gear and electrical faults.

Freight quantities the development did not go in the same direction as the number of passengers at the beginning of the year.

The amount of goods transported by rail in January-June fell to 10.6 million tons, which is ten percent less than at the same time last year. According to VR, volumes were significantly weighed down by political labor battles and difficult winter conditions.