Public transport At Mellunmäki metro station, the renovation of the pier area will begin, with the aim of improving the station’s comfort

9.2. 18:43

Mellunmäki At the beginning of next week, the basic improvement of the quay area will begin at the metro station, informs the City of Helsinki Enterprise (HKL).

In the quay area of ​​the metro station, the canopy, quay tiling and facade of the quay roof will be renewed. Glass surfaces and skylights will be added to the pier canopy, through which natural light will enter the pier. The aim is that the lighting and refurbishment of the benches will improve the comfort of the quay area.

Metro station and both entrances are available to passengers throughout the renovation, HKL says. As the renovation progresses, there will be changes to the access routes, and parts of the quay area will be closed during tiling work, among other things.

In summer, the metro only runs on another track to streamline construction work. HKL says that it will inform about the traffic of one track separately later.

According to HKL, the renovation will take into account accessibility, and signs for the visually impaired will be installed on the pier tiling. The work will be completed by the beginning of 2022.