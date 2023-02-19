Sunday, February 19, 2023
Public transport | At Hakaniemi metro station, one entrance is closed due to heavy snow

February 19, 2023
Public transport | At Hakaniemi metro station, one entrance is closed due to heavy snow

The E-entrance located on Siltasaarenkatu is closed for the time being due to heavy snowfall.

Hakaniemi The E entrance of the metro station on Siltasaarenkatu has been closed since Saturday due to the heavy amount of snow.

According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), the reason is the snow on the roof of the building.

According to HSL, the snow may not be removed until Monday. If the property manager cannot be reached earlier, the entrance will be closed until then.

There are three other entrances open at Hakaniemi metro station.

