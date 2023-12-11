Public transport | Another glitch in the information screens of the railway stations

The error is currently being fixed.
Railway stations there is a nationwide malfunction in the info screens, says Fintraffic's rail traffic center.
According to Fintraffic, the stations' track and schedule monitors are not updated and may show outdated or incorrect information. The fault is currently being repaired, but there are no estimates on the completion of the repairs.
The platform and information screens have been faulty several times during the autumn.
#Public #transport #glitch #information #screens #railway #stations
Leave a Reply