Nowadays,

55% of the people in the world live in cities, but according to a report by the United Nations Organization (UN), in 2050 this figure will increase to 70% of the population. Faced with this paradigm, urban mobility has been transformed in recent years to make transport and travel more efficient, sustainable and adapted to the needs of citizens.

In recent times, new innovative transport services have been developed, such as shared vehicles, scooters or electric bicycles, which try to respond to these social demands, taking over the sidewalks and

the parking spaces of the big metropolises. But is it enough to cover all needs? Not for most of the Spaniards. According to the second installment of the I Mobility Survey of

Northgate85% of those surveyed consider that the new mobility services such as carsharing, electric scooters or public bicycles are insufficient to be able to get around on a daily basis, although they can be beneficial at specific times.

Among the main reasons, it stands out that these services do not exclusively cover their travel needs (44%). If we look at the geographical area, those who consider these services insufficient to a greater extent are Galician (93.3%), Castilian Manchego (93.3%), Cantabrian (92.5%) and Asturian (92.5%). ).

Given this situation, public transport could be outlined as a mobility alternative. However, 27% of the citizens surveyed consider that

public transport in their cities is insufficient or you have a bad connection. This need mainly affects those residents in the autonomous communities of Murcia (35%), Cantabria (32%) and the Canary Islands (30%). In addition, almost 50% of those surveyed indicate that they prefer to opt for a vehicle for private use over public transport because it takes less time to arrive (24.5%), especially in the Balearic Islands (47.5%) and Madrid (37%). ), or because it is more comfortable (23.3%), mentioned mostly in the Canary Islands (43.3%). And as for taxis and VTCs, 14% see it as a mobility alternative.

53% of those surveyed use the car to work



In line with these results, the survey shows that more than 95% of those with a driving license travel by car for private use on a daily basis. 53% indicate that they need it daily to work, with citizens from Murcia (35%) and Canarians (30%) being the ones who to a greater extent

they consider it essential to use the car to go to their office. On the other hand, 42.5% indicate that they use it for their usual trips such as shopping or going to the doctor and, in addition, 40% of those surveyed affirm that they use it for leisure. Only 3.1% of drivers declare that they do not usually need the vehicle.

Therefore, the conclusions that emerge from this study are that micromobility services and in some cases public transport could be sufficient for trips or specific situations, but they are not enough to cover daily displacement needs, more accentuated in some autonomous communities. This situation,

coupled with the semiconductor crisis, which has caused a lack of stock of new vehicles, has favored greater demand and consolidation of other mobility services such as flexible renting. Without going any further, the vehicle rental sector closed 2021 with more than 260,000 registered units, representing a growth of almost 25% over the previous year, according to the AER.

According to the survey, 63% of Spaniards say that the main reason that most attracts them when opting for flexible renting is lack of concern for everything related to the vehicle, such as maintenance costs or insurance. And the fact that there is no permanence in this modality and to be able to cancel without penalty also pleases 44% of those surveyed.

According

Eduardo Gonzalez de la Rocha, Commercial and Marketing Director of Northgate Renting Flexible, “The existence of different mobility services is key to meeting all the needs of citizens. Micromobility is an interesting option for specific times, allowing cities to decongest, but for many citizens, access to a car for private use is still essential. Also taking into account the uncertainty surrounding the manufacture of new vehicles, other options such as flexible leasing are becoming a solution for companies and individuals who use the vehicle for their daily commutes and do not want to be tied to a vehicle they own.