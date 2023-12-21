Public transport | Agreement on reports for the Espoo and Kirkkonummi pit stop

During the next year, a choice should be made between four options.

Espoo and Kirkkonummi have made a little progress in choosing the location of the new train depot for the so-called urban line.

On Monday, the boards of both municipalities approved a plan on how to choose between the four alternatives.

Pit options each have their own difficulties, and there is strong local opposition to each due to nature values ​​and the inconvenience of pit traffic.

Already in previous surveys, the areas of Espoo's Manki and Kirkkonummen's Luoma and Kirkkonummen's Vuohimäki, located near the border of Siunti, were listed as possible pit locations.

As a continuation of the list, Espoo's Näkinmetsä, which is located next to Ring III, is now also included for plan clarifications, which is located close to the alignment of the Espoo-Salo line. This depot would be located underground in a rock cave.

The Finnish Nature Conservation Association characterizes Näkinmetsä as a valuable forest area between Mikkelä and Kauklahti in terms of nature conservation and recreation.

State had made additional funding for the Espoo urban railway conditional on the location of the pit being known by the end of 2023.

Director of Espoo's technical industry Olli Isotalo admits that the roadmap does not quite meet the state's requirement. However, for the first time, the municipalities have reached a consensus on how to promote the issue.

Director of Kirkkonummi community technology Anna-Kaisa Kauppinen emphasizes that the goal is to make joint assessments of all alternatives.

“This is not going to happen so that Kirkkonummi will find out the options in its own area and Espoo will find out the ones in its own country. These investigations are done together,” Kauppinen says.

In previous surveys, nature values, cultural environment values ​​and areas' buildability have been listed in general terms. Now, for example, soil studies and nature surveys are done with the idea that it would be easier to narrow down the alternatives.

Already the construction costs of the pits have now been roughly calculated. The most affordable are the underground depots: Espoo's Mankki 145 million euros and Kirkkonummi's Luoma 161 million euros.

Kirkkonummi's Vuohimäki should build an 18-kilometer connecting rail to Rantarada, in which case its total cost would be around 254 million euros.

The most expensive would be the underground depot in Näkinmetsä, 340 million euros.

The municipalities have agreed that the depot will be built by the municipal-owned capital region train stock company, which in time will also acquire new train stock for additional traffic on the Espoo city line.

The location of the train depot should be known by the end of next year.

Urban railway construction has been postponed due to the increased cost level. Both the city of Espoo and the state have had to increase funding for the project.

Urban railway practically means the construction of two new tracks from Leppävaara to Kauklahti. The actual construction work is scheduled to begin at the turn of the year.

The new cost estimate for the urban railway is around 350 million euros. The state pays half of the costs, Espoo more than 40 percent and Kauniainen a little less than 10 percent. Kauniainen's euro-denominated contribution did not change, because the city removed the station's parking garage.

The original contract sum of 275 million euros was based on the 2019 cost level.

The urban railway is part of a larger entity, which goes by the name of the Turku hourly train. On the urban line, slower commuter trains can run on their own tracks and fast trains on their own tracks.

