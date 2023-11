Trams take a detour in the morning.

Tram derailed on Wednesday morning at the Helsinki Market Square.

Due to the accident, the trams of lines 2 and 3 run on a detour. HSL estimates that the situation will last until at least ten in the morning.

There is also a broken water pipe at the scene of the accident, but no one is known to have been injured. The cause of the derailment is not yet known.