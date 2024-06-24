Monday, June 24, 2024
Public transport | A-trains have been canceled for the time being – another disturbance on the Ranta railway

June 24, 2024
in World Europe
The A-trains between Helsinki and Leppävaara have been canceled for the time being. Fintraffic has no information on the duration of the disruption.

On the beach track The A-trains running between Helsinki and Leppävaara have been canceled for the time being due to a system failure, Fintraffic’s rail traffic center announced on Monday after two o’clock in the afternoon.

On the other hand, the I trains of the Ring Road will turn into P trains at Malminkartano. There is no train connection to the airport between Helsinki–Huopalahti–Malminkartano, but passengers are directed to other HSL routes, according to VR’s website.

The HS reporter told a little after five in the afternoon from the main train station that the staff has given the passengers an estimate on the spot, according to which the A and P trains have been canceled for at least another hour.

On the beach track there were also disturbances early Monday morningwhen cable damage occurred at the start of track work.

Fintraffic does not yet have an estimate of the duration of the disruption.

