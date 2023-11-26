The mode of transportation we choose to get around will partly influence the health of the planet. The average carbon footprint per person is 5.9 tons per year, according to UN data. It is not a trivial issue and, for this reason, it has become a priority on the international agenda in the fight against climate change.

Last May, the UN General Assembly decided to establish November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day. A day that invites us all to become aware of the importance of moving in an environmentally friendly way and of the need to have an efficient, safe, affordable and accessible transport network that is committed to intermodality. [la combinación entre medios de transporte].

Today, therefore, is a good day to take stock: review progress and update challenges. Collective transportation is an essential public service to guarantee the right to mobility of all citizens. Public powers are obliged to regulate and safeguard it as a means for the exercise of other rights.

Ease of travel not only favors the freedom to choose where to live – something that could help partially solve the problem of access to housing – but also access to essential rights such as Health, Education and Work. , as well as tourism, leisure and sports. We are also aware that the epicenter of pollution is in cities. 70% of emissions occur in large cities, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. In this way, social rights and climate responsibility are two variables that must be combined in the model towards which we are moving so that no one is left behind. Committing to sustainable public transport, now more than ever, is important to make cities more livable.

We have just begun a new political period. On different occasions I have referred to the one that has just ended as “the public transport legislature”, because it has been key to the recovery of Spain, both in the post-pandemic and during the economic crisis derived from the war in Ukraine.

One of the Government measures that has promoted it the most has been the bonuses for public transport. These aid have made it possible to reach record demand figures this year. The number of citizens who chose the bus to travel increased more than 20% compared to 2022, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). According to a study recently prepared by Greenpeace, this measure would have prevented the emission into the atmosphere of between 160 and 320 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per day as a result of the transfer of users from private vehicles to public transport. The impact has, therefore, been very positive both from an environmental and social point of view.

In this sense, it is good news that the Government has expressed its willingness to extend public transport discounts during 2024, and above all that it has committed to turning it into a structural measure. Committing to a sustainable and modern mobility model cannot be reduced to isolated and temporary actions, but must be one of the main axes that structures a transport system within the reach of everyone.

But we have to go further. Its massive use must be the fundamental pillar of the sustainable mobility model, and this is recognized by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan. Through this plan, the Ministry of Ecological Transition commits to Spain reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 16.6% between 2020 and 2030. Above the 14.5% required by the European Union. This plan also contemplates that public transport users increase by 145% in 2025 and 238% in 2030.

More public investment

In order to achieve these ambitious social and climate objectives, it is essential to increase public investment in mobility. We need to expand public transport networks to provide them with more capillarity, more frequency and better stations. Furthermore, it is key to promote intermodality to encourage the flow of passengers between different modes of transport and make the entire system safer and more efficient.

Likewise, it is essential to develop a Public Transport Financing Law that provides it with a stable, regulated financing framework that is not subject to drastic variations, with the aim that regional and local administrations can plan the future of transport with guarantees. the public transport network. Spain is one of the few European countries that does not have a state law of these characteristics and the amount contributed by the State has fluctuated depending on the economic situation.

Transport should be considered not an end in itself, but a means to achieve sustainable development where people and decarbonization are at the center. In celebration of the first World Sustainable Transport Day I want to express the commitment of the bus sector to a common objective that concerns us all. It is the air we breathe and the health of the planet that is at stake.

Rafael Barbadillo He is president of the Spanish Bus Transport Confederation (Confebús).

