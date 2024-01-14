Public transport | A new pedestrian bridge is planned for the Tikkurila train station

The pedestrian bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion on Ratatie.

Tikkurila changes are planned for the train station's routes.

The idea is to ease the congestion of Ratatie traffic in the direction of the main line. The narrow street is the central route for buses heading to the Kulkureiti station.

Bus traffic is tested by pedestrian traffic over Ratatie, because pedestrians and buses often meet twice at the Ratatie roundabout. Buses coming from the north have to make almost a full circle around the traffic circle when trying to get to the departure platforms on the side of the train station.

The bus stop next to Ratatie 16 zoned for departing passengers has proven to be problematic, as it is used for short-term parking by service traffic, food couriers, and private motorists as well.

The same problem plagues another terminus on the opposite side of the street. There are 35 buses per hour from the south during rush hour.

Buses arriving at Tikkurila train station drop off passengers next to Ratatie 16. The station's escort service, service vehicles and food deliveries are constantly reaching the bus stop.

Vantaa the city is currently making plans for a new pedestrian entrance building. In the observational photos of the architectural firm Lahdelma & Mahlamäki, the building glittering with gold rises from Männikköpolu over Ratatie to the second floor of the train station.

The architectural plan is indicative at this stage, and the appearance of the entrance building may still change.

The new pedestrian bridge would guide a large part of Ratatie crossers safely to the train station. A sheltered road is also needed, because some of the walkers head to the bus terminal or to the street-level services of Tikkurila travel center Dix.

Rail road ilme will experience big changes in the next few years due to at least two construction projects. Vantaa is preparing for the construction of a tram tunnel under the main line and Ratatie, but the city is also waiting for the property owner's notification if the third phase of Dix were to start construction.

Space has been reserved for the third phase of Dix at the southern end of the current building near the taxi stand.

Both construction projects are such that they cause very long detours near the station. The city of Vantaa is prepared to start building the Vantaa trolley this year, if the project gets state funding.

Vantaa The city government will receive a report on streamlining Ratatie traffic on Monday. The city government's groups had demanded solutions for improving traffic safety in the area and streamlining escort, taxi and food courier traffic.