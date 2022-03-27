Public tender notices in all regions of the country offer more than 23 thousand vacancies, with salaries of up to R$ 27.5 thousand, according to Uol.

The Civil Police of São Paulo has open enrollment for 250 vacancies. The Public Defender’s Office of the State of Ceará is also open for registration and the salary is over R$ 27,000.

See some contests with published notices and open registration:

Federal District Attorney General

Vacancies: 65

Starting salary: BRL 22,589.59

Registration: until April 4th on here

Court of Justice of Ceará

Vacancies: 357

Salary: BRL 8795.28 to BRL 10,824.96

Registration: until May 6 on here

Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul

Vacancies: 250

Salary: up to BRL 8,108

Registration: until April 19 on here

Army

Vacancies: 440

Salary: BRL 1,300 to BRL 7,500

Registration: until May 23 on here

Amazonas State Department of Transit

Vacancies: 183

Salary: BRL 2,300 to BRL 5,000

Registration: until April 6th on here

