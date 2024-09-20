The public television of the Netherlands (NOS) has launched a daily newscast The programme is designed in simple, understandable language, which is intended for the 2.5 million people out of a population of 18 million who have literacy or learning difficulties, according to estimates by the Ministry of the Interior. Older people and non-native Dutch speakers will also benefit from a programme that addresses the issues in a less time-sensitive manner. NOS also encourages future interviewees to avoid political jargon or unexplained technical terms in their interviews.

NOS Journaal in Makkelijke Taal (NOS News in easy language) is the title of this new formula, launched on September 9. The 2.5 million people affected by low literacy – one in six Dutch people – can read and write, but not enough to get by in society. They include native citizens and people from other backgrounds, and the Court of Auditors estimates the social costs of this problem at 1.1 billion euros. Not only do they often have lower-paid jobs or may be unemployed for long periods. The stress they suffer, or workplace accidents caused by poor reading of safety regulations, lead to higher health care costs. With the new news programme, presented by the same professionals from the channel who appear in the other news programmes, NOS fulfils the “legal task of ensuring that information reaches all residents of the Netherlands”, according to its spokespeople.

The programme is broadcast daily at 17:00 and deals with fewer topics – usually three – than the other news programmes. The presenter avoids difficult words and provides more explanations, and the pace and use of images is also more relaxed. Graphics are avoided as far as possible because they require additional understanding. An example of the new style is the way the work of international organisations such as NATO is explained. Their work is described instead of just mentioning their acronyms, assuming that all viewers know them. Another example is a news item about a European study on the long-term effect of daycare centres on children’s development. In the regular NOS news programme, the research and its results are mentioned. In the easy-to-read programme, it is first announced that a topic about daycare centres is to be discussed. Then it is stated that the aim of the study is to determine their effect on children’s development. Only at the end are the conclusions reached, which are positive. A third example is the vaccination of children in Gaza against polio. The presenter says that there is a campaign to prevent the disease, describing its health effects. The current situation on the ground is discussed, as well as the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas to allow vaccination. It is also explained why an oral version is used and not an injectable one.

Although the language of news programmes has evolved and is more colloquial, ordinary news programmes assume that the viewer has a certain amount of prior knowledge. This is why the new news programme also requires an extra effort of precision from its interviewees. If necessary, they repeat the conversation before broadcasting the chosen quotes for the sake of clarity. NOS has a news programme for children and teenagers (Youth Journal) which tailors news to this audience. However, the pace and visual effects used here may confuse a viewer with literacy difficulties.

According to the PISA report for 2022 ―published in 2023― one third of Dutch 15-year-old students “are not sufficiently literate in reading”. The decline in reading skills “has continued since 2018”, the paper adds. PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is a study carried out by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It measures every three years, and compares on an international scale, the ability in mathematics, reading comprehension and natural sciences.

Complex language is not only a matter of news. Letters from the tax office, the city council or the doctor sometimes contain terms that are difficult for 30% of Dutch people, according to research published in 2023 by Utrecht University. That same year, political scientist Hester Benedictus created an iPhone application that uses artificial intelligence to present a clearer and simpler version of these letters. It is called Lees Simple (Read simple) and consists of taking a photo of the note that will then be summarized in everyday language by the application. Developed with the support of the independent foundation SIDN, which “contributes to a strong Internet” according to its documents, the server used does not store the image. In this way, it prevents it from ending up in other places.