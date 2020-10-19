Manda Rakotosolofo is one of the 600,000 stutterers for whom each exchange is a daily ordeal. A few days before the competition in which he takes part, the young man trained with two speech therapists who helped him to put his voice, to hold the attention and to convince. For Manda, the problem is mainly speaking in front of several people. “People’s gaze is heavy. I put the pressure on myself“, he explains in the 12/13 edition of Monday, October 19.

During his performance, during the final of the competition Sunday, October 18, Manda stumbles on a few words but that does not diminish his performance. For the young man, it is essential not to focus on this handicap. “You have to go beyond that, and not identify with your stuttering“, he assures. He is the proof that one can be a stutterer and an excellent speaker.

