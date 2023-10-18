Public Space: the fight for investigative journalism without violence and censorship

In recent years, Latin America has witnessed a worrying trend: increasing violence and persecution against journalists who seek to inform the public about relevant issues. This situation poses serious challenges for press freedom in the region and endangers the fundamental right to information.

Threats, kidnappings and murders of journalists are common, especially in regions where organized crime and government corruption are entrenched. One of the countries that has faced an alarming increase in violence against journalists is Mexico. Reporters Without Borders has classified it as one of the most dangerous places to practice journalism in the world; Venezuela is another example of a country where the persecution of communicators is a constant concern; In Nicaragua, under the leadership of Daniel Ortega, the situation is no different and in Cuba there are explicit censorships to practice the profession.

Due to this Latin American scenario of the exercise of journalism, the study center Public space Since 2017, it has offered the possibility for journalists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to develop investigative journalism training workshops in complex political scenarios. “Journalists who have participated in previous versions have been very satisfied with the work done. In addition to obtaining specific tools on investigative journalism (tools that, according to the majority, they do not receive in Cuban universities), they can talk with communicators who have also been persecuted, censored and harassed, learn about realities of other countries in the region, create networks and relationships of trust with their peers, among other advantages,” explains Nieves Alcaíno, project coordinator and researcher at Espacio Público.

Before the pandemic, the professional says, young journalists could travel without complications, and they visited Chile to participate in this program with in-person workshops. “Here they knew journalists who had had to practice their profession in politically complex contexts. They also shared with other professionals of similar ages, who, like them, were dedicated to investigative journalism. In addition, they knew independent media such as Ciper and toured the city, visiting universities and places such as the Museum of Memory and Human Rights. This was a valuable experience for them, which we tried to replicate in the best way in virtual training,” says Alcaíno.

Municipal Maternity Hospital, Havana. Adriana Fonte

The workshops carried out by the communicators cover different areas of investigative journalism, such as correct work methodologies, reporting in complex political contexts, the use and protection of information sources and digital journalism. In addition to the above, they also personalize the workshops in each version, incorporating topics that the participants see as necessary for their work, according to their experience, such as the situation of the media in Cuba and the legal framework in which they are developed. In this sixth version, a workshop on media sustainability was held, so that small media can maintain and continue with their audience.

Among the Chilean journalists who have held workshops within the framework of this program are: Mónica González, María Olivia Mönckeberg, Patricio Fernández, Leslie Ayala, Mauricio Weibel, Alejandra Matus, Patricia Politzer and Fernando Paulsen. From each version, interesting journalistic projects have emerged that can be consulted on the Espacio Público page.

New version

During this year, the sixth version of the program is being held, in which 8 Cuban journalists participated who have developed their workshops online and the topics have to do with the mass exodus of Cubans and the crisis of the health system.

“The topic proposal comes in most cases from the participants themselves, who accept recommendations from their mentors, who decide on the viability of the topic, the possibility of finding sources and carrying out the research within the agreed time. The participants and their mentor propose an investigation to be carried out, and the Espacio Público team accepts or makes recommendations, ensuring that the main topic is an impact on human rights or an issue related to democracy and corruption,” he says. the program coordinator.