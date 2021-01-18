The outbreak of Covid-19 did not make them leave their posts and energy has always remained available to users. The virus will not slow down their social movement on Tuesday either. Electricians and gas agents are called to a new day of actions and strikes by the unions representing the sector (CGT, CFE-CGC, FO and CFDT). There is no shortage of grievances, foremost among them the Hercules plan to dismantle EDF. Engie’s “Clamadieu plan” for dismantling, or even the “Kretinsky plan” of cuts to Gazel Energy’s thermal power stations add to the anger.

This long-term mobilization is growing in tension. The last three days of mobilization (November 26, December 10 and 17) had seen on average more than a third of the agents disengage. This Tuesday’s meeting sounds like a dress rehearsal before next week’s. For Sébastien Menesplier, secretary general of the CGT mines-l’énergie, the strategy is simple: “We are imposing our timetable, since the discussions around the Hercules plan are taking place in complete opacity between the government and the European Commission and the personnel representative bodies have not been seized of the file. Despite the health situation, we debate, communicate, mobilize. In view of the number of work stoppages, actions on roundabouts or blue sites it takes, despite the health restrictions. “

Left groups have expressed their opposition to this scenario

If the agents give voice, the State remains silent on its program for dividing EDF into three entities (“Blue” for nuclear which would remain in the public bosom; “Green” for Enedis and renewable energies, subsidiaries and partially privatized; “Azur” for dams). Pressed by the parliamentary calendar and by the obligation to find new financial resources for the production of electricity, the executive could be tempted to pass a law allowing it a new use of ordinances. However, parliamentary ground is not clear. Questioned by the energy unions, left-wing groups in the National Assembly and some of their LR counterparts have already expressed, at the instigation of PCF elected official Sébastien Jumel, their opposition to this scenario.

On the Brussels side, the silence is just as golden. The unions did have an exchange last Friday with the European Commission’s energy and competition directorates-general. But here again, the postures adopted by these high officials recall that of the enigmatic Sphinx of Giza.