The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah launched an initiative to reduce the value of environmental violations issued by Raqeb Environmental Patrols by 50% for a period of 3 days, starting on November 16, on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance.

This initiative comes within the department’s initiatives to spread awareness and culture of concern for a sustainable healthy environment and within its directions to raise the happiness of customers.

His Excellency Eng. Khaled Fadl Al Ali, Director General of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the number of violations issued by Raqeb inspectors is 5,734 environmental violations during the past 11 months.

Al-Ali added that they were liberated on beaches, public facilities, streets and other places in the emirate, stressing the importance and necessity of educating the public to preserve beaches, streets and public facilities, and not pollute them by dumping waste in places other than those designated for them for a clean and sustainable emirate.