In this long game underway to defeat the Hercules project, the energy intersyndicale is trying to stay one step ahead. After the new day of strikes and actions this Tuesday, which mobilized more than the last highlight of December 17, the spokespersons of the federations of the CGT, CFDT, CFE-CGC and FO are expected this Wednesday at the ‘National Assembly. At the initiative of PCF deputy Sébastien Jumel and the GDR group, they will defend their rejection of the dismantling of EDF with a large panel of parliamentarians ranging from Julien Aubert (LR) to Marie-Noëlle Battistel (PS), Adrien Quatennens ( FI), Delphine Batho and Matthieu Orphelin (ex-EDS). Here again, the tempo matters: the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, should be heard in committee in the Assembly on February 4, followed by EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy on the 10th.

“A right for all users”

Faced with the project to overhaul the French energy system, every point counts. The unions believe they have marked a new one on Tuesday. At midday, EDF management estimated the mobilization at the same level as that of December 2020. The objective was therefore reached for the representatives of the electricity and gas agents. Especially since gatherings on production sites or in front of companies were added a few highlights. In Paris, nearly 200 CGT agents symbolically placed Linky meters in front of the Paris headquarters of the Republic in motion to the sound of “Electricity and gas are not for the private sector! It is a right for all users ”. In the Lyon region, several hundred employees gathered in front of the Villeurbanne-Cusset hydroelectric plant, where a “load reduction” was organized. Large gatherings also took place in front of the Cordemais thermal power plant, in Loire-Atlantique, and in front of the Bort-les-Orgues dam, between Corrèze and Cantal.

“We have succeeded in registering this sustainable social movement in the public space. Now we have to keep the pressure on underlines Thierry Zehnder, coordinator of struggles at the CGT mines-energy. Because if the minister made a commitment before the Senate not to make pass the Hercules project in a legislative jumper integrated at the last moment in its law “citizen convention on the climate”, it gave no assurance on the fact that the government would not pass a law in urgency paving the way for ordinances. In addition to the withdrawal of Project Hercules, we call for a broad public debate ic on energy that is not guided by financial matters. “