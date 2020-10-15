Germany’s cities and municipalities will earn 14 billion euros less this year than in 2019 as a result of Corona. Business tax in particular has slumped massively. The Verdi union’s wage demand hits them like a blow: 4.8 percent more wages for public service employees ?! Every single percentage point more would cost the municipalities 1 billion euros per year.

Where do those who make such a demand live? Even if our economy, with cautious optimism, could reach the pre-crisis level again in 2022, the tax assessment working group still expects a huge drop in revenue for public budgets up to and including 2024.

Despite this bleak outlook, the jobs of public sector employees are far more secure than those of anyone else. At the moment even companies that are among the lighthouses of our economy are fighting for their existence. Whole plants have to close. Not to mention the worries in gastronomy or tourism.

Against this background, those who hardly have to fear unemployment should please hold back now. In these difficult times, this can be expected by everyone who only fills the public purse with their economic performance. And thus finance jobs in the public sector.