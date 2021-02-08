A shower of demands under the windows of the Town Hall. Before the interprofessional event last Thursday, in Paris, a few gardeners accompanied by other territorial agents came to denounce an impossible equation. During her vows, the mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo, promised to continue the greening of the city. If the experts in botany have nothing to say about the principle, this ecological discourse comes up against very down-to-earth limits. “While the surfaces become more and more important, we have gone from 1,200 gardeners in 2014 to 1,000 today, explains Thierry Lasne, secretary of the CGT for green spaces and cemeteries in Paris. Twenty-five years ago, 2,000 officials were present. At Square Martin-Luther-King, in the 17e district, we have, for example, to work 5 additional hectares, but we had only one hiring, not even filling the understaffed. When we ask for more reinforcements, we are always referred to the lack of budget. But if we want to go green, we must give ourselves the means! “

The hard work of gardeners is not recognized

On February 1, the town hall’s commitment to debit 100 new hectares was on the agenda of a technical management committee. But, for the moment, the agents do not know where this land will be recovered, nor with which arms they will be developed. If 90 gardening positions have been opened for 2021, only 50 are subject to category C competitions. The other part, these are in particular Pacte contracts (path to access careers in the territorial, hospital and State). “These are precarious jobs financed with state aid, specifies Thierry Lasne. We are assured that they will be hired, but that will not be the case for all. They have also recruited technical assistants for the maintenance of spaces (Atee) who do not have the same level of qualification as the gardeners. ” Not to mention that with the application of the law on the transformation of the civil service, recruitment by contractual means, facilitated, risks becoming widespread. This law also puts a saw cut in the rests. Eight days of leave will be abolished per year, as well as eleven RTT. The APS premium (health insurance allowance, which is used to pay part of the price of the mutual fund) of nearly 300 euros is also buried.

For horticulturalists with broken backs, these fewer respites are a source of anxiety. “We have a complicated relationship with the body, always badly somewhere, glide Adèle Tellez, CGT union representative. With the deterioration of working conditions, our health is taking a hit. However, it is also this physical side that I like about the job. ” Kneeling to plant or uproot in all temperatures, the arduous work of gardeners is not recognized. Musculoskeletal disorders proliferate. And accidents at work have happened quickly. In 2019, 133 were registered. At the moment, Antoine is grazing the shrubs. “I had double tendonitis when I put a wire mesh, he recounts. Since then, I can no longer use the manual mower on slopes or do repetitive tasks two days in a row. Ten years ago, we were 32, now we are only 22 gardeners. But we are still recovering new spaces… ”

“I have known the best, the worst and now the worst”

The mechanization of mowers, not in force everywhere, has not reduced the efforts to nothing. Over the seasons, the differentiated management of green spaces, without the use of pesticides, with the planting of local plants and leaving wasteland, has not reduced the workload either. “We operate differently, but not less, Adèle Tellez analysis. We weed for example by hand, which takes more time. Sidewalks are also planted, which are very difficult to maintain and often end up being used as garbage cans. “

After his training at the horticultural school, Antoine naturally turned to the public sector. According to him, the low salaries partly explain why the civil servant status arouses so little vocation: “I touch 1,600 euros net after seventeen years. I live in a 17 m2 for which I have a credit over thirty years. I am often in the open. I do “trash and paper” hotlines on weekends to increase my income. “ While the multiplication of parks and squares of grass is a major issue for Parisians as for Anne Hidalgo, on the other side of the secateurs, the passion for the profession is well cut. “I have known the best, the worst and now the worst, summarizes Stéphanie, twenty-three years of seniority. The gardener has become a simple maintenance worker. We are asked to make lawns and few floral structures. This is what will happen with the 100 hectares that the town hall wants to debit. We are no longer making knowledge gardens, with different plants. Like some species, we are endangered. “ Contacted for details, the Paris City Hall did not follow up.